Former Premier League manager Chris Wilder would be open to an approach from League One side Portsmouth, according to The News.

Portsmouth sacked Danny Cowley earlier this week following a poor run of form, which saw them drop to 12th in the League One table.

They were expected to challenge for promotion to the Championship this season but Pompey’s season has been meandering away.

The club are now in the market for a new manager and Wilder could be under consideration at Fratton Park.

And it has been claimed that the 55-year-old would be open to interest from Portsmouth to become their new manager.

He is looking to get back into management since losing his job at Middlesbrough in October last year.

Wilder is keen on managing in the Championship but is open about the idea of taking charge of Portsmouth.

However, the club would have to convince him about their ambition before he could consider taking charge of the club.

Wilder previously admitted his admiration for Pompey and the Fratton Park atmosphere.