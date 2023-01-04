Everton legend Alan Stubbs has claimed that chairman Bill Kenwright has stopped him from going to Goodison Park by denying him tickets due to his criticism of the board.

The Merseyside outfit are going through another tough period with just one win in ten games and are staring at another desperate fight to stay in the Premier League this season.

Frank Lampard’s position as Everton’s manager has come under immense pressure but Stubbs stressed that there is an equal need for change behind the scenes at board level.

And the Everton legend claimed that chairman Kenwright has been trying to quieten the voice of former Toffees who are critical of the regime by denying them access to Goodison Park.

The former defender insisted that the Everton chairman has been denying him tickets to Goodison Park in order to silence his voice and kill his criticism of the club’s board and their failings.

Stubbs said on BBC Radio 5 Live: “Everyone’s talking about a change on the pitch but there needs to be a change behind the scenes.

“I have been saying this for the last two or three years and certainly Mr Kenwright tries to keep us [former players] quiet by not allowing us into games, unofficially.

“The one thing they won’t ever do is quieten my voice because, at the end of the day, I want what is best for Everton football club.

“Yes, I was a player but I am a fan first and foremost and right now it’s sad to see what’s going on, not only on the pitch but off the pitch as well.

“He has decided not to give me tickets because basically, I have said the truth in terms of wanting change.

“Bill’s way of dealing with that is to try and stop you going to watch your team that you have supported since you were a boy, which will never happen.”

Some Everton fans also turned on the board following their 4-1 defeat at Goodison Park on Tuesday.