Fixture: Leeds United vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Leeds United have named their starting line-up and substitutes to welcome West Ham United to Elland Road in the Premier League this evening.

Jesse Marsch’s men played out a 0-0 draw away at high-flying Newcastle United in their last outing and will be keen to build on that by picking up all three points this evening.

The Whites beat West Ham in the last meeting between the two teams, with a 3-2 victory at the London Stadium in January 2022.

Striker Patrick Bamford continues to be out of action for the Whites and will not feature this evening, while Luis Sinisterra is also still sidelined.

Leeds have Illan Meslier in goal, while at the back Marsch picks a four of Luke Ayling, Liam Cooper, Robin Koch and Pascal Struijk.

In the engine room, Leeds have Tyler Adams and Marc Roca, while Brenden Aaronson, Crysencio Summerville and Willy Gnonto support Rodrigo.

Options are on the bench if Marsch needs to shake things up tonight, including Jack Harrison and Diego Llorente.

Leeds United Team vs West Ham United

Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Cooper, Struijk, Roca, Adams, Aaronson, Summerville, Gnonto, Rodrigo

Substitutes: Robles, Firpo, Llorente, Kristensen, Gyabi, Greenwood, Klich, Harrison, Gelhardt