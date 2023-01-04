Leeds United do not want to sell Illan Meslier this month as they are unconvinced they could find a replacement, it has been claimed in France.

Meslier has continued his development between the sticks for Leeds this season and the Frenchman is now firmly on the radar at several clubs.

Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Newcastle United are all keen on the shot-stopper, according to French radio station RMC.

German giants Bayern Munich need a replacement for Manuel Neuer, who is injured for the rest of the season, while Chelsea and Newcastle have seen him up close in the Premier League.

However, it is suggested that Leeds are firmly against selling Meslier now.

The Whites believe that it could be mission impossible to adequately replace the 22-year-old in this month’s transfer window.

They will be hoping that Meslier’s head is not turned if an offer is made for him before the end of the month.

It is suggested that Meslier may feel he needs to move to a bigger club in order to further his ambitions of playing for France.