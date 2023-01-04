Liverpool have been dealt an injury blow with Virgil van Dijk facing a spell on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury, according to The Times.

Van Dijk was substituted at the break in Liverpool’s 3-1 defeat at Brentford on Monday night due to an injury he sustained in the first half.

It emerged that the centre-back picked up a hamstring problem at the Gtech Community Stadium earlier this week.

Liverpool were hopeful that the injury was not serious and that the defender could be back in action soon.

But it has been claimed that the hamstring problem is more serious than previously anticipated.

Van Dijk underwent scans on his injury in the last 24 hours and it’s not good news for Jurgen Klopp.

The Dutchman is set to be on the sidelines for a while due to the hamstring injury he suffered against Brentford.

With his team underperforming, Klopp needs his best players to stand up and be counted in the coming weeks.

But Van Dijk’s absence is now set to provide him with another selection headache in the coming days.

It is unclear when the talismanic defender will be fit enough to get on the pitch for the Reds again.