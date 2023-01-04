Manchester United did consider recalling Dean Henderson from Nottingham Forest before making a move for Jack Butland, according to talkSPORT.

With Martin Dubravka getting recalled early from his loan by Newcastle, Manchester United are in the market to bring in a new backup goalkeeper.

Manchester United are reportedly in talks to sign Butland, who is in the final six months of his contract at Crystal Palace.

The fee is likely to be minimal and Manchester United are hopeful of getting a deal over the line to sign the 29-year-old.

But they also considered other options and they did explore the possibility of recalling Henderson from Forest.

The 25-year-old joined Nottingham Forest on loan last summer after spending almost the entire last season on the bench.

Henderson did not have the nicest words for the frustration he faced at Old Trafford and has been the undisputed number one at Forest.

However, Manchester United did explore the possibility of taking him back to Old Trafford early in January.

But they eventually decided to make a move for Butland who is keen to leave Crystal Palace soon.