Manchester United are in talks to sign Crystal Palace’s Jack Butland as their backup goalkeeper for the latter half of the season, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Newcastle recalled Martin Dubravka from his loan at the start of the month, which forced Manchester United to look for a new number 2.

Erik ten Hag wants a solid backup for David de Gea and the club have made a move to try and sign Butland from Crystal Palace.

The 29-year-old is yet to make an appearance this season and is in the final six months of his contract.

Manchester United have opened talks to get a deal done to sign the goalkeeper in the winter transfer window.

Butland is free to discuss a pre-contract but Manchester United have moved to sign him immediately.

His contract situation means he is likely to be available for a minimal feel and negotiations are ongoing.

Butland went to the 2018 World Cup with more England caps than Jordan Pickford but the latter established himself as Gareth Southgate’s number one.

His Premier League experience is a key reason why Manchester United are keen to secure his signature.