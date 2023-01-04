Newcastle United are firm admirers of Scott McTominay but Manchester United are insistent about keeping him at Old Trafford, according to the Daily Mail.

With Casemiro putting on stellar performances in the middle of the park, McTominay has only made six Premier League starts this season.

He has remained a key part of the squad but is no longer a starter and several Premier League sides have their eyes on his situation at Old Trafford.

Newcastle have long held an interest in McTominay and it is suggested he retains admirers in the corridors of power at St James’ Park.

However, in bad news for Newcastle, it is claimed that Manchester United are not of a mind to let him go.

The Premier League giants want to keep him around at Old Trafford and are discouraging any offers for him.

He has two years left on his contract with Manchester United have an option for another year.

McTominay is also yet to push for a move and has been content to wait for his opportunities under Erik ten Hag.

A product of the Manchester United academy, the midfielder broke into the first team under Jose Mourinho and is close to making 200 appearances for the club.