Newcastle United could make an offer within hours or days for Real Valladolid right-back Ivan Fresneda, with five other Premier League clubs also keen, it has been claimed in Spain.

The Magpies are alive to the 18-year-old’s talents and want to get ahead of the competition to take him to St James’ Park.

An offer is now expected for the defender within hours or days, according to Spanish daily AS, and could be between €10m and €15m; his release clause is €30m.

It is claimed that five more Premier League sides are showing interest in Fresneda and Newcastle appear to want to act quickly to sign the teenager.

There was a meeting held just a few days ago between Newcastle’s recruitment chief Steve Nickson and the player’s agent.

Fresneda is claimed to not want to move to Real Madrid, who have also been linked with him.

The teenager believes he still has much developing to do and is unsure that he would be given the time and space to do that in the short term at the Bernabeu.

Newcastle increasingly appear well positioned to sign the right-back, but other clubs could yet firm up their interest and provide the Magpies with serious competition.

Juventus scouted Fresneda at the end of December.