Frank Lampard is still scheduled to take Everton’s pre-match press conference on Thursday with no change to his position, according to the Liverpool Echo.

The former Chelsea manager is in serious trouble at Goodison Park after a 4-1 mauling dished out by Brighton on Tuesday night.

All eyes are now firmly on whether Everton will sack Lampard and bring in a new manager to inject fresh life into their flagging campaign.

There is no sign yet though that the Toffees are about to make a change.

Lampard is still due to hold a pre-match press conference on Thursday, ahead of Everton’s FA Cup tie against Manchester United.

Everton are due to head to Old Trafford on Friday night to take on Manchester United in the FA Cup third round.

Lampard may welcome the opportunity to have a break from Premier League action, with worries growing over another relegation battle.

However, his Everton side will take on a Manchester United team in good form under Erik ten Hag and favoured by many now to finish in the top four this term.