Fixture: Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte has named his starting eleven and substitutes for this evening’s Premier League fixture at Selhurst Park against Crystal Palace.

Some pressure is growing on Conte due to Spurs’ two results following the league restart, with a draw at Brentford followed by a home loss against Aston Villa.

Manchester United, in fourth, have now opened up a five-point gap over fifth placed Spurs and the room for errors is reducing.

Spurs lost 3-0 on their last visit to Selhurst Park and have not won at the ground since 2018.

Tottenham remain without Rodrigo Bentancur, Richarlison and Lucas Moura.

Hugo Lloris lines up in goal for Tottenham this evening, while at the back Conte picks a three of Cristian Romero, Clement Lenglet and Eric Dier.

In the wing-back slots, Conte goes with Matt Doherty and Ivan Perisic, while Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Oliver Skipp are in midfield. Bryan Gil and Heung-Min Son support Harry Kane.

Conte has options on the bench if he wants to make changes tonight, including Emerson Royal and Ben Davies.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Crystal Palace

Lloris, Romero, Lenglet, Dier, Doherty, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Perisic, Gil, Son, Kane

Substitutes: Forster, Davies, Tanganga, Sanchez, Sessegnon, Emerson, Spence, Sarr, White