Out-of-favour Aston Villa star Frederic Guilbert will leave Villa Park during this month’s transfer window.

The defender had a successful loan spell back in France with Strasbourg last season, but is firmly out of favour at Aston Villa.

A change of manager, with Steven Gerrard being replaced by Unai Emery, has not seen any change in fortunes for Frenchman Guilbert.

And, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, the 28-year-old will leave Aston Villa this month.

He only has six months left on his contract and is tipped to return to France with another club before the end of the January transfer window.

Guilbert has not made a single appearance for Aston Villa this season.

The French defender has turned out in the Premier League 2 with the Under-21s, but it is a far cry from the regular game time he had at Strasbourg last term.

The full-back enjoyed 33 outings in Ligue 1 for Strasbourg last season, chipping in with four assists.