Everton legend Alan Stubbs has insisted that sacking managers is the easy way out and the Toffees board should give Frank Lampard some more time to turn things around.

A 4-1 defeat at home to Brighton left Everton perilously close to the relegation zone and they have won just once in their last ten games.

Lampard is under real pressure and there are suggestions that he is fighting to save his job at Goodison Park.

Stubbs conceded that Lampard has to take responsibility for the poor performances, but insisted that the board deserve criticism as well for the way they have run the club.

He stressed that the current Everton boss is paying for the bad managerial appointments the board made in the last few years and sacking another manager is the easy thing to do.

However, he wants the Everton board to give Lampard a little bit more time to turn things around.

The Everton legend said on BBC Radio 5 Live: “Frank Lampard has to take a huge part of the responsibility but the board needs to take a lot of the criticism, even more so than Frank.

“He has come in and he has to deal with the failings of previous managers that the board brought in.

“Unfortunately, sacking managers is the easy way out and I hope they give him a bit more time and a bit of the window.”

It remains to be seen whether Lampard is in charge when Everton take on Manchester United in the FA Cup on Friday night.