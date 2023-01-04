Fixture: Leeds United vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

West Ham United boss David Moyes has selected his team to go up against Leeds United at Elland Road in the Premier League tonight.

The pressure is growing rapidly on the West Ham boss as the Hammers are outside the relegation zone in the Premier League only on goal difference.

They have lost five of their last six league outings, but victory this evening would move them one point above hosts Leeds, who are also uncomfortably close to the bottom three.

Moyes must continue to make do without defender Kurt Zouma and winger Maxwel Cornet.

Lukasz Fabianski is in goal for West Ham at Elland Road, while Moyes picks Vladimir Coufal, Craig Dawson, Nayef Aguerd and Thilo Kehrer to keep things tight.

Further up the pitch the West Ham manager selects Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek, while Pablo Fornals, Lucas Paqueta and Jarrod Bowen support Gianluca Scamacca.

Moyes can look to his bench if changes are needed tonight and his options include Emerson Palmieri and Michail Antonio.

West Ham United Team vs Leeds United

Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Aguerd, Kehrer, Rice, Soucek, Fornals, Paqueta, Scamacca, Bowen

Substitutes: Areola, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Johnson, Emerson, Downes, Benrahma, Lanzini, Antonio