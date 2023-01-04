Stoke City boss Alex Neil is continuing to chase Leicester City goalkeeper Daniel Iversen and considers him a priority target, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Stoke tempted Neil to the Potteries from fellow Championship club Sunderland earlier this season and he is expected to be backed this month.

Neil has January transfer window signings in mind and he is interested in Leicester goalkeeper Iversen.

The former Preston North End boss considers Iversen to be a priority target and Stoke are chasing his signature.

Leicester are keen to land a goalkeeper this month and have been linked with Newcastle United shot-stopper Martin Dubravka.

If the Foxes can land Dubravka, that could free up Iversen to depart the King Power Stadium and Neil would want Stoke to be at the front of the queue.

Iversen has played just twice this season, turning out in the EFL Cup for Leicester.

He does have significant Championship experience, with 69 appearances in the division and could add to that figure if he links up with Stoke this month.