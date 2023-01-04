Tottenham Hotspur are negotiating a deal to sign Pedro Porro from Sporting Lisbon and want to land him as quickly as possible, it has been claimed in Spain.

Porro has been consistently linked with Spurs in recent weeks as Antonio Conte looks to add another right-sided wing-back to his squad.

Conte has been left underwhelmed by his wing-back options on the right and is keen to secure an upgrade in this month’s window; it has been suggested he will need to ship someone out though.

Spurs were suggested to have cooled their interest, but, according to GOAL Spain, Tottenham are negotiating with Sporting Lisbon to reach an agreement for Spaniard Porro.

It is claimed that Tottenham’s intention is to sign Porro as quickly as possible.

The north London side do not want to let the chase drag on this month and are keen to push an agreement for Porro, who has a €45m release clause, over the line.

Tottenham are in league action this evening at Crystal Palace, while they then play Portsmouth in the FA Cup.

Key games loom after though with Arsenal on 15th January and Manchester City on 19th January, while in-form Fulham are their final fixture of the month.

Conte will want to be able to count on Porro for Spurs’ crunch matches this month.