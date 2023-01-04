Leeds United have given Mateusz Klich a guard of honour following the end of their Premier League game against West Ham United as he heads for the exit door.

Klich has been tipped to move to DC United in the MLS, with the American club having put a lucrative offer in front of the midfielder.

He was introduced just after the hour mark against West Ham and played his part as Leeds played out a 2-2 draw at Elland Road.

Mateusz Klich given a guard of honour as it appears his exit from Elland Road is imminent. 😭 😭 😭 #LUFC | #bbcfootball | @bbcwys pic.twitter.com/cj3bbEVIWk — Jonathan Buchan (@jonathanbuchan) January 4, 2023

Following the end of the game, Leeds’ players gave Klich a guard of honour in a sign he has played his final game for the club.

The midfielder was visibly emotional as his time at Elland Road comes to an end.

He is expected to accept the offer from DC United and turn the chapter to the next stage of his career.

Klich will depart Leeds having made 195 appearances for the club since joining, scoring 24 goals and providing 21 assists.

All eyes will be on how Leeds cope with Klich’s absence and whether the Whites enter the transfer market to sign a replacement.