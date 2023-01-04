Southampton boss Nathan Jones has shrugged off suggestions his Saints side are direct and insists they had 60 per cent possession in their game against Nottingham Forest.

The pressure is quickly growing on former Luton Town boss Jones and became even worse on Wednesday evening when Southampton lost 1-0 at home against fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest.

Southampton sit rock bottom of the Premier League table with just 12 points from 18 games so far.

It was suggested by Forest boss Steve Cooper that Southampton were direct in their style of play against his team, but Jones is clear Saints are not long ball.

“We don’t go long in terms of direct because we haven’t got the aggressive players for that but we want to be on the front foot”, he said at his post match press conference.

“Tonight, we had 60 odd per cent possession.”

Southampton are looking to add new players in the ongoing transfer window, but Jones admits he is waiting for the owners to make progress, with deals closer.

“That’s in the hands of the owners now”, Jones added.

The Saints’ next Premier League clash comes away at fellow strugglers Everton on 14th January.