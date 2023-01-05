Besiktas are facing difficulties in sending Dele Alli back to Everton as the Toffees are not keen to have him back this month, it has been claimed in Turkey.

Alli has failed to give his career a lifeline following his unimpressive performances in Turkey, having joined Besiktas on loan for the season.

The Black Eagles are now actively looking at who could replace him amid suggestions they want to end the loan early and return him to Merseyside.

But, according to Turkish daily Sabah, Everton are not playing ball over having Alli back now.

Given he played for Everton at the start of the season, the Toffees would not be able to send him out on a fresh loan elsewhere.

As such, they would have to shoulder the burden of his salary, while he appears to have no place in Frank Lampard’s plans.

It increasingly appears that Alli will have to see out the season in Turkey, where he earns an extra €10,000 for every game he plays.

And Besiktas will hope that the midfielder can come good and live up to the hype that accompanied his arrival in Istanbul.