Newcastle United are not currently making any significant moves in the transfer market, despite the January window being open, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Magpies were hugely active in the January transfer window last year as they brought in a raft of new players to battle against relegation.

This year Newcastle are in the top four and many fans are keen for them to make further additions to give themselves the best chance of finishing in a Champions League spot.

At present though Newcastle are not making any significant moves in the transfer market.

There remains plenty of time in the window for the Magpies to put deals in place, but they appear to be keen to make carefully considered moves.

Eddie Howe’s side sit third in the table on 35 points, ahead of Manchester United on goal difference.

They have played out 0-0 draws in their last two games, against Leeds United and Arsenal, respectively.

Next up for the Magpies is a visit to take on Sheffield Wednesday in the third round of the FA Cup.