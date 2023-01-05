Ipswich Town are still far from a deal to sign Nathan Broadhead from Everton, though he is a target, according to the East Anglian Daily Times.

Broadhead had a successful loan spell at Sunderland in League One last season and Ipswich have been linked with wanting to add him to Kieran McKenna’s group.

He is currently on loan at Wigan Athletic in the Championship, having linked up with the Latics last summer.

Ipswich are looking at Broadhead, but talk the deal is all but done is wide of the mark, with the Tractor Boys still far from completing a deal to land the 24-year-old.

It remains to be seen how much progress Ipswich can make on a swoop for the Everton star as the transfer window progresses this month.

The forward came up against Ipswich in League One last season, playing 80 minutes of a 2-0 win over the Tractor Boys at the Stadium of Light.

Broadhead also played at Portman Road, as Sunderland drew 1-1 with Ipswich, and scored his side’s goal.

Ipswich sit in third place in the League One table with 50 points, two points off second placed Sheffield Wednesday and six behind leaders Plymouth Argyle.