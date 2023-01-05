Everton manager Frank Lampard has admitted that the Toffees will be looking at the loan market during this month’s transfer window, even though they do have a budget for permanent signings.

Lampard’s men are expected to be active in the transfer market this month as they look to bring in players who they think would be able to help them fend off the relegation dogfight.

The under-pressure manager assured fans that Everton do have a budget to spend, but will also take a sneak peek at the loan market to see if there is anything available.

However, the Chelsea legend highlighted the obstacles his side might have to face in order to bring attacking players through the Goodison Park door.

“We have a budget to spend, but we may look at loans as well”, Lampard said at a press conference ahead of the Manchester United game.

“It’s not a big market at the minute, particularly at the top end of the pitch.”

Lampard is not keen to discuss Everton’s financial situation in any detail, but vowed to work hard to improve the squad in the window.

“All things are on the table. I will not sit here and talk about finances.

“We want to improve the squad but my job has to be working with the players.

“We will try to improve the squad.”

Everton are claimed to have seen an offer to sign Danny Ings on loan rejected by Aston Villa.