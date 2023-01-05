The Everton board are in two minds over whether to give Frank Lampard more time until the next two league games, according to Sky Sports.

Everton have one win in ten and Lampard is at serious risk of losing his job following their abject 4-1 defeat at home to Brighton on Tuesday night.

Wednesday night’s Premier League results pushed Everton into the drop zone and they are now sitting 18th in the league table.

They have an FA Cup game against Manchester United on Friday night but its result is unlikely to have a bearing on Lampard’s future as the board expect a rotated side to play at Old Trafford.

But there are still no guarantees on whether Lampard will get the chance to face the next two league games against Southampton and West Ham, respectively.

The Everton board are yet to take a call on whether to give the current manager time until those two games.

They are in two minds over whether to stick with Lampard now or twist and give the new manager a relatively easier start to life at Goodison Park.

With four defeats in their last five games, Lampard is facing the prospect of getting bumped out of Everton less than a year after he got the job.