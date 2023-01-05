Everton are open to the prospect of loaning out defenders Mason Holgate or Michael Keane this month, according to The Athletic’s Everton Live Room.

The Toffees are likely to need to wheel and deal in the current transfer window as they bid to strengthen the squad in a battle against the drop.

Players on the fringes at Goodison Park could be shipped out and it is suggested that two centre-backs could well be available.

Both Holgate and Keane are players that Everton are willing to send out on loan this month, although they may not want to ship both out.

It also remains to be seen if the injury suffered by Nathan Patterson, which will keep him out for six weeks, might force a rethink.

Holgate, who has attracted interest, has made just four appearances for Everton in the Premier League term despite the club’s struggles.

Keane meanwhile has enjoyed just 22 minutes of Premier League game time for Everton this season.

With James Tarkowski, Conor Coady and Yerry Mina all on the books at Everton and ahead of Keane and Holgate in the pecking order, Everton could loan out a defender this month.