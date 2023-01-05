Celtic loan star Oliver Abildgaard’s agent has revealed that efforts are on their way to find a new club for the player in the ongoing transfer window and dubbed his situation at Parkhead “unsustainable”.

Abildgaard joined Celtic on loan on deadline day last summer from Rubin Kazan but he has been a peripheral figure in the first half of the season.

He has made just nine appearances for Celtic and it appears that his stint at the Scottish giants may well end this month.

The midfielder cannot go back to Russia due to the geopolitical situation, but Christian Henriksen, his agent, claimed that they are trying to find a new club for Abildgaard.

He admitted that the last few months have been helpful to build Abildgaard’s fitness back and now he wants a new club where he can play regularly until the summer.

Henriksen told Danish out bold.dk: “Due to an injury and the situation in Russia, Oliver had not trained with a club before he joined Celtic at the beginning of September.

“Now we have spent these four months getting him back to top form.

“He is at the top of all physical tests at Celtic, so we know he is totally fit and now we must find a place for him to play until the summer because he has to get playing time.

“It is the most important thing.”

He dubbed his situation at Celtic “unsustainable”.

“Everyone knows that it is unsustainable when you don’t play, so we are looking at what will happen next.

“We must of course find a solution in this window.”

Celtic may well be unlikely to stand in his way given how little he has played this season since joining the club.