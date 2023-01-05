Former Rangers star Kris Boyd believes that star striker Alfredo Morelos is nowhere near fit enough to trigger the kind of press Michael Beale wants to play with.

Morelos has found the back of the net two times in the five matches Beale has been in charge of the Gers.

Nearing the end of his contract at the Ibrox-based club, Boyd feels that the 26-year-old has looked nowhere near the player he used to be and might have his eyes set on a move elsewhere.

With the kind of pressing football Beale has been trying to implement at Ibrox, Boyd believes that Morelos is nowhere fit enough to trigger that.

“There is no doubt for me that his time is up at Rangers”, Boyd explained to Sky Sports.

“Alfredo Morelos is not the same player that he was for whatever reason. He might have his eyes on a move elsewhere.

“It seems to be the case every transfer window, it has not materialised and you look at it right now, the way that Michael Beale wants to play.

“Alfredo Morelos is nowhere near fit enough to trigger that press as such.”

Boyd added that Morelos is not giving Rangers what they need at present, even if he feels that other members of the Gers squad are equally guilty of the same.

“I don’t think he is bringing anywhere near what he should be bringing to a Rangers team – although you have to say, he is not alone.”

Morelos’ overall contribution to the Rangers team this season has been five goals in 24 appearances.