Former Premier League star Clinton Morrison has lavished praise on Tottenham Hotspur winger Bryan Gil and believes he showed big character in his side’s win over Crystal Palace.

With Dejan Kulusevski out injured, Gil is getting a few more opportunities this season and he was brilliant in Tottenham’s 4-0 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Wednesday night.

He was instrumental in the build-up to Harry Kane’s first goal and laid on the assist for the England captain’s second with an eye-of-the-needle pass.

The Spaniard was unimpressive in Tottenham’s defeat at home to Aston Villa last weekend and was taken off after the hour mark.

But Morrison insisted that the winger was simply outstanding at Selhurst Park as Tottenham romped to a victory with a strong second-half performance.

He believes Gil showed character in coming back from his disappointing show against Villa and producing a top display away from home on Wednesday night.

Morrison said on Premier League TV: “Bryan Gil was outstanding.

“On the weekend, he didn’t play well against Aston Villa and he got brought off too.

“There were a few moans and groans but tonight he was outstanding.

“It shows big character.”

Gil is still a bit-part player at Tottenham and has only made eight appearances in all competitions this season.