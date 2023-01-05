Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch has issued a message on social media to Mateusz Klich, who is departing the Whites in this month’s transfer window.

Klich was involved in Leeds’ 2-2 draw at Elland Road against West Ham United in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

The Poland international was given a guard of honour by Leeds’ players and staff at the end of the game and it was then later confirmed that he is leaving the club.

Great spirit and endeavour from the boys to comeback yesterday. I also want to say thank you and good luck to @Cli5hy. A player and man who embodies the Leeds spirit and has brought a great deal to the club, on and off the pitch. Wishing you all the very best!! 🤍💛💙 pic.twitter.com/fZt6cUDKmC — Jesse Marsch (@jessemarsch) January 5, 2023

Klich is expected to head to the MLS to join DC United, as he moves on to another stage of his career.

Marsch has now issued a message to Klich on social media, while also hailing the spirit his side showed in their game against West Ham.

“Great spirit and endeavour from the boys to comeback yesterday”, Marsch wrote.

“I also want to say thank you and good luck to Mateusz Klich.

“A player and man who embodies the Leeds spirit and has brought a great deal to the club, on and off the pitch.

“Wishing you all the very best!!”

Klich was a key man in the Leeds side that won promotion back to the Premier League under Marcelo Bielsa and is a popular figure amongst the Whites supporters.