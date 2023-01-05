Crystal Palace goalkeeper Jack Butland is set to undergo a medical at Manchester United today ahead of sealing a loan move to Old Trafford, according to The Athletic.

Manchester United have been forced into trying to sign a goalkeeper after Newcastle recalled Martin Dubravka from his loan at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag wants a solid backup option to David de Gea who has been the undisputed number one this season for Manchester United.

They considered recalling Dean Henderson from Nottingham Forest but ultimately decided to make a move for Butland.

And the 29-year-old will be put through a medical by Manchester United later today as they close in on his signing.

An agreement for Butland to move to Old Trafford on loan is in place between Manchester United and Palace.

Once he passes the medical, the Englishman will sign a loan contract and spend the rest of the season at Old Trafford.

He is yet to make an appearance for Palace this season but will hope to receive a few chances at Manchester United despite his status of being the backup to De Gea.