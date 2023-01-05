Bournemouth and Leeds United are in the race to sign AZ Alkmaar left-back Milos Kerkez, who is a Leicester City target, according to journalist Mark McAdam.

The 19-year-old Hungarian left-back has emerged as one of the best young teenage prospects this season and several clubs are chasing him.

Leicester have been heavily linked with a move for the young defender in the winter transfer window.

And it has been claimed that there are more clubs in the Premier League who are also interested in Kerkez.

Leeds and Bournemouth are said to be keen on getting their hands on the Alkmaar teenager in this month’s window.

The Whites signed Max Wober, who can both play centre-back and left-back, from Red Bull Salzburg this week.

But it has not stopped Leeds from trying to get their hands on 19-year-old Kerkez in the winter window.

However, it has been suggested that it could be a tricky deal to complete in January as Alkmaar are not inclined to want to let him go in the middle of the season.

He has more than three years left on his contract and Alkmaar could ask for a hefty fee if they are to sell him in the winter window.