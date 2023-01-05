Wolves have offered Adama Traore a new contract, but the Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur target does not want to sign it for now, it has been claimed in Italy.

With a contract which is due to run out in the summer, Traore is in the box seat to decide his future.

Wolves are doing all they can to convince him to put pen to paper to a fresh contract to extend his stay at Molineux.

He has been strongly linked with both Leeds and Tottenham recently, while Serie A side Napoli are eyeing a free transfer coup in the summer.

And, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, Wolves have put an offer worth €3m per season in front of Traore.

The winger does not want to sign the contract for now though and will only give Wolves an answer at a later date.

Given his contractual situation, Traore could sign a pre-contractual agreement with Napoli now.

Traore, 26, has made 15 Premier League appearances for Wolves over the course of the season so far, finding the back of the net away at Crystal Palace.