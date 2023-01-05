AZ Alkmaar defender Milos Kerkez is in no rush to leave the Dutch side, despite interest from a host of clubs, including Leeds United, according to Sky Sports News.

The teenage left-back has grabbed attention with his performances in the Dutch top flight for AZ Alkmaar and is a wanted man this month.

Leeds are keen to land another left-back in the ongoing transfer window and they do hold an interest in Kerkez.

The Hungarian though is not in any hurry to leave AZ Alkmaar, who are currently in a European spot in the Eredivisie and just four points off the top of the league.

AZ Alkmaar restart their league campaign on Saturday, against Vitesse Arnhem.

Kerkez is likely to be looking for an offer just too good to turn down in order to leave the Netherlands this month.

The defender is also on the radar of Borussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid and Lazio.

In the Premier League, in addition to Leeds, Kerkez is admired by Bournemouth and Leicester City.

He joined AZ Alkmaar from AC Milan and the Italians have the first right of refusal on him, but he is not looking to return to the San Siro.