Interest in Everton attacker Anthony Gordon has declined amid the transfer window being open for business, according to The Athletic’s Everton Live Room.

Gordon was wanted by Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United at points during the last summer transfer window.

Everton battled hard to keep hold of him even when it seemed he would be heading to Chelsea on a big money deal.

The winger remains at Goodison Park, but it was thought Everton could be tested again for him this month, with the transfer window now open again.

Interest in Gordon though has dipped and is not at the level it previously was.

Gordon has made 16 appearances for Everton so far this season, scoring three times.

The winger could have a key role to play over the remainder of the campaign for Everton as they look to survive in the Premier League.

Frank Lampard’s side have the second worst form in the Premier League taken over the last nine games, with just five points collected.