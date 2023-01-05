Neil Redfearn has admitted that Mateusz Klich has been a great servant to Leeds United and earned the send-off he received from his team-mates and the coaching staff on Wednesday night.

Klich made his 194th and last Leeds appearance when he came on in the second half in his side’s 2-2 draw against West Ham at Elland Road.

The Pole has agreed to mutually terminate his contract with Leeds and will be moving to the United States where he is expected to join DC United.

The Leeds players and Jesse Marsch’s staff gave a lovely send-off to the midfielder after the game while wearing shirts with Klich’s name and image on them.

Redfearn is pleased to see the midfielder get such a beautiful send-off from everyone inside the stadium and admitted that it is clear that Klich is a very popular member of the squad.

He believes the midfielder earned the goodbye he received because of the passion with which he served Leeds over the years.

The former Whites boss said on BBC Radio Leeds: “That’s a lovely touch to be fair and he has earned it.

“He must be desperate to go and play because look at his team-mates there, they obviously think the world of him.

“He is a character and he plays with his heart on his sleeve and it is what endears him to his team-mates and the Leeds supporters.

“He can be proud of his time at Leeds and he has been a good servant to the club.”

Klich played a pivotal role in getting Leeds back into the Premier League under Marcelo Bielsa and was a certain starter in the team until last season.