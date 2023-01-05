Newcastle United starlet Elliot Anderson appears to be available on loan this month, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder spent the second half of last season at Bristol Rovers on loan and helped them earn promotion to League One.

Anderson made 21 appearances in all competitions for the Gas, scoring eight goals and laying on five assists.

He was part of Eddie Howe’s pre-season training camp in the summer, where he impressed the Newcastle boss.

Last summer, several clubs were interested in acquiring Anderson’s services, including Bristol Rovers, but Howe insisted on keeping the player with the first-team.

However, Anderson has made ten appearances for Newcastle this season and has found regular game time hard to come by.

Now it appears that Anderson is available to leave Newcastle on a loan deal.

Several clubs have retained their interest in acquiring the services of the midfielder and Championship outfits Birmingham City, Preston North End and Luton Town are keeping an eye on Anderson’s situation.

All eyes will be on whether Anderson does leave this month.