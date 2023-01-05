Newcastle United want Garang Kuol to get used to the speed and physicality of British football as he closes in on a loan move to Hearts, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The 18-year-old attacker arrived in Newcastle earlier this week and is now closing in on a loan move away from the Magpies.

Newcastle had been inundated by loan approaches for the Australian since they signed him last year, but it seems they have decided to move him to Scotland.

He was spotted in Edinburgh earlier today and he is believed to be closing in on a loan move to Hearts.

It has been claimed that Eddie Howe is keen to see Kuol get his introduction to the speed and physicality of British football.

He is still not ready for Newcastle and the club have decided against sending him to the Championship.

A move to Hearts appeals to Newcastle as the football in Scotland has the physicality and speed that Kuol is likely to encounter in England.

Newcastle are hopeful that the teenager will be more ready physically to play in England once he returns.