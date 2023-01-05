Former Premier League star Darren Bent believes the reaction of the Southampton fans following their defeat to Nottingham Forest proves that they were never on board with the appointment of Nathan Jones.

Forest recorded their first away victory in the Premier League this season when they beat Southampton 1-0 at St. Mary’s on Wednesday night.

Jones took charge of Southampton in November but he has failed to generate any new manager bounce and has lost his first four league games in charge of the club.

They remain rooted to the bottom of the Premier League and Jones and Southampton were roundly booed off the pitch by the home fans following their defeat to Nottingham Forest.

Bent feels that the reaction of the fans suggests that they were never particularly excited with the appointment of the Welshman as normally the supporters are inclined to give more time to a new manager.

The former striker conceded that Jones has hardly received any time to implement his ideas, but admitted that Southampton and their manager are in real trouble at this stage of the season.

Bent said on Premier League TV: “When you think he is only four games in and the fans are already booing, it almost tells me that they were not onside with the appointment in the first place.

“If you are excited about a manager you give them a little bit longer but there was no honeymoon period.

“Four games – there is no time to instil what you want to do with the team so that’s a big job for Nathan Jones.

“I fear for Southampton and Nathan Jones himself because the board might have got it wrong this time.”

Southampton will be in FA Cup and EFL Cup action next before taking on fellow strugglers Everton in the Premier League on 14th January.