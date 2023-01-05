Croatia World Cup star Mislav Orsic is now having his medical with Southampton, according to Sky Sports News.

Saints have been in talks with Orsic’s club side Dinamo Zagreb in an effort to bring him to St Mary’s and at one point it appeared the deal was off.

An agreement has been found though that will see Southampton pay £6m plus add-ons for the attacker.

Now the Premier League strugglers are moving rapidly to get the deal over the line and Orsic is at the club to have his medical.

The 30-year-old is now being put through his medical checks by Southampton.

He will hope to come through the tests without any issue and then put pen to paper to a contract with Southampton.

Orsic, who also attracted interest from Everton and Nottingham Forest, will walk into a relegation battle with Nathan Jones’ men.

Southampton are rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table and were beaten at home by fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night.