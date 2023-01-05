Southampton’s swoop for Everton defender Michael Keane is not at an advanced stage, but is possible, according to talkSPORT.

Nathan Jones is keen for fresh faces on the south coast as he looks to inject new life into Southampton’s season.

He is closing in on the capture of Croatia international Mislav Orsic, who will add to his attacking options at St Mary’s.

Everton man Keane is now wanted to strengthen the defence and it has been suggested Southampton are working on a deal.

However, it is claimed that, while a deal is possible, talks to make it happen are not at an advanced stage.

The Saints have work to do in order to take the centre-back to the south coast.

Everton have been tipped to be open to loaning out Keane, but that stance may not apply to relegation rivals in the shape of Southampton.

The two clubs are soon set to clash in the Premier League with Southampton set to take the trip to Goodison Park on 14th January.