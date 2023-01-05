Sporting Lisbon are sticking to their stance on Pedro Porro and Marcus Edwards, despite Tottenham Hotspur contacting them about both players.

Antonio Conte wants to make additions in the transfer window this month and is keen on Sporting Lisbon full-back Porro and attacker Edwards.

Tottenham have spoken to Sporting Lisbon about both players and have been tipped to want a quick deal for Porro.

However, according to Portuguese daily Record, Sporting Lisbon are continuing to insist that Tottenham must meet the release clauses for both players.

The Portuguese giants do not want to weaken their squad this month and want the release clauses of both players to be met if they are to go.

They would be prepared to be more flexible in the summer, with July the month for a greater margin in the negotiations.

Spurs now face the prospect of turning to alternatives or waiting until the summer as they are tipped to be unlikely to pay the release clause.

Porro’s release clause is set at €45m, however a special agreement means Tottenham, who have a clause in the deal with which Sporting Lisbon signed Edwards, could land the attacker for €30m.