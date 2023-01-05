Shrewsbury Town boss Steve Cotterill believes that the fans at the New Meadow will need to voice their support in order to help the League One side counter the Sunderland threat.

Salop, who are winless in their last three matches, will take on Tony Mowbray’s side for a place in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

Cotterill is eyeing an upset, but believes that the Shrewsbury fans will have a big part to play, especially with Sunderland likely to bring a large and loud support.

“We need some noisy fans behind us this week because Sunderland will have that, that’s for sure”, Cotterill told his club’s official channel.

“I think they have sold out their end and there’s always a noisy crowd anyway. They will get right behind Sunderland.

“We just need our guys from the other three sides of the ground to really get behind the lads and help them out.”

Assessing their opponents at the weekend, Cotterill insisted that Sunderland are a good team with a good manager he knows well.

The Shrewsbury players will therefore need to be ready for a tough game against a tough side, Cotterill warned.

“It’s going to be a difficult game, they are a good team, I know Tony very well.

“I have come up against him a few times.

“So, it will be a tough game whichever side they put out.

“I think they will put out a strong enough team and we know that it’s going to be a tough game.”

Sunderland are fighting near the top of the Championship table under Mowbray and will start as favourites to see off Shrewsbury on Saturday.