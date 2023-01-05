Sunderland’s Luke O’Nien is of the view that there can never be a perfect game for a player and revealed that he analyses previous games to improve his methods.

The 28-year-old defensive midfielder joined Sunderland in July 2018 and has amassed a total of 200 games for the Black Cats since his arrival at the Stadium of Light.

This season, O’Nien has been a regular in Sunderland’s starting line-up and Tony Mowbray has deployed him as a centre-back in the majority of the games in the ongoing campaign.

O’Nien emphasised that Mowbray and assistant manager Mark Venus are two experienced individuals who assist and provide him with advice on how to enhance his game.

And the player believes that there is no such thing as a perfect game for a football player, so he studies his previous games minutely to improve his on and off-the-ball movements.

“We study every clip”, O’Nien told the Sunderland Echo.

“Every time I’ve touched the ball I watch it back and look to see if there are any better options.

“I work with Venno, he’s played Premier League and the gaffer as well.

“I have good people around me who can give me good bits of advice and we just study the whole game on and off the ball, see where we can get better.

“We even study other people, not just ourselves, just to see what I would do and what they would do and just talk football all the time.

“I’m just always looking to improve, there’s no such thing as a perfect game and there are always people better and above you.”

O’Nien has played for Sunderland 25 times so far this season, and in addition to playing at centre-back, he has also played at right-back for the Black Cats.