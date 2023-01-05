Former Leeds United manager Neil Redfearn has lavished praise on the quality of the performances the Whites players showed in their 2-2 draw against West Ham United.

Leeds only managed to get a point from their game against West Ham at Elland Road on Wednesday night despite taking a first-half lead.

However, Redfearn insisted that despite not managing to get all three points at home, Leeds were more or less brilliant on the night.

The former Leeds boss feels that if they had been a little less sloppy in some moments, the result could have been better.

However, Redfearn was impressed with the intensity and hard work the Leeds players showed throughout the game that kept the fans on their toes at Elland Road on Wednesday.

He was happy that Leeds produced a real team performance full of vigour and excitement against West Ham.

Redfearn said on BBC Radio Leeds: “The only thing they got wrong tonight was a minute either side of half-time.

“They looked sloppy for the first goal at the back and they gave them the second one, but other than that they were brilliant tonight.

“They engaged with the supporters, they got the crowd off their feet, they were on the front foot and aggressive, they passed it well and for me, that’s how to play.

“They got the ball down and played, they were composed and when they needed to go after it they went after it, they covered for one another and they played like a team.

“Brilliant tonight.”

Leeds will be in FA Cup action at Cardiff City on Sunday before taking on Aston Villa in the Premier League next week.