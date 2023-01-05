Frank Lampard has used Arsenal as an example and stressed that there has been progress at Everton under his tutelage even if it is not visible from the outside.

Lampard is set to take charge of his Everton side when they take on Manchester United in the third round of the FA Cup at Old Trafford on Friday night.

But beyond the visit to Old Trafford, there is uncertainty over his future as Everton’s manager at the moment.

The statistics make for grim reading – one win in ten league games and four defeats in their last five – and the Everton board are reportedly in two minds about having Lampard in charge of the next two league games.

It has been little less than a year since he took charge of Everton and the former England midfielder insisted that he has made progress in terms of the development of the squad.

He pointed at Arsenal as an example of how progress cannot always be linear and insisted that even if it is not visible, Everton have moved forward under his management.

Lampard said in a press conference when asked whether he feels Everton have progressed under him: “I feel there has been in terms of taking squad forward.

“Some players have gone off in their own direction and we can cast short judgments on players when they need time to settle in.

“Reality of league position is it takes time and work.

“If you look at Arsenal’s journey over the last three years you can see it’s not an easy road and it has come with the investment.

“Sometimes you can’t see the progress from the outside but in my opinion, it has been there.”

It remains to be seen whether Lampard will be in charge when Everton return to Premier League action next week against Southampton.