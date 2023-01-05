Wolves have also shown interest in Croatia attacker Mislav Orsic, who is set to sign for Southampton, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Orsic is currently undergoing a medical at Southampton as he closes in on completing a move to the south coast club from Dinamo Zagreb.

He has also been linked with both Everton and Nottingham Forest, but it has emerged another Premier League side had him on their radar.

The Croatian was also attracting interest from Wolves.

Wolves are, like Southampton, also battling to climb away from trouble in the Premier League and are expected to further add to their squad this month.

And Dinamo Zagreb man Orsic was a player that Wolves held an interest in.

Southampton will hope that the 30-year-old can quickly settle in the Premier League and become a key man under manager Nathan Jones.

Orsic played in the Champions League group stage for Dinamo Zagreb earlier this season and featured against Premier League opposition in the shape of Chelsea.