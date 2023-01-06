Ajax coach Alfred Schreuder has revealed that Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech does not feature at the forefront of the Dutch club’s plans.

Ziyech was bought by Chelsea from Ajax but he has not enjoyed a prolonged spell of form at Stamford Bridge in his time there.

Consequently, Ziyech was linked with a move in the previous summer, both to Ajax and AC Milan, and with the current window opening speculation about his exit has re-emerged.

Schreuder though has poured cold water over the prospect of Ziyech returning to Ajax, expressing his satisfaction at the attack he already has at his disposal.

The Ajax boss further gave the Moroccan’s price tag at Chelsea as another reason for Ziyech’s unlikeness to return and insisted that the winger is not a priority for the Dutch giants.

“No, I do not think so”, Schreuder said in a press conference when asked if there will be a reunion between Ajax and Ziyech.

“I think we are well stocked up front.

“Everyone knows that Hakim is a great player, but he also comes with a price tag.

“I don’t think that’s our priority at the moment.”

Ziyech has played just seven times for Chelsea in the Premier League this season, with only two of them being starts, and has a contract until the summer of 2025 with the Blues.