Chelsea are waiting for a response from N’Golo Kante after offering him a new three-year contract, it has been claimed in France.

Kante has been struggling with injuries since last season and has not played for Chelsea since August this year.

The midfielder has also been considering his future as his current contract expires in the summer and he is free to negotiate a pre-contract with another club.

However, Chelsea are keen to retain his experience and are claimed to have offered him a new deal.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, the Blues have offered him a new three-year contract to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have offered him almost the same basic salary that he is on at the moment and have attached various bonuses based on appearances and performances.

Kante has asked for a few days from Chelsea in order to consider their offer and give them a response on their new proposal.

The midfielder is believed to be keen on staying in London and there is a good chance he could continue at Chelsea beyond next summer.

He has been linked with a move to Al-Nassr but Kante has not received an offer from the Saudi Arabian club yet.