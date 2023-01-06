Derby County are not currently planning to recall Krystian Bielik from his loan spell at Birmingham City, according to Derbyshire Live.

Bielik went a step up in his loan sojourn, joining Championship side Birmingham City in the summer, with then Poland coach Czeslaw Michniewicz being an influence on him doing so.

Michniewicz revealed that the Derby County player would not be considered for the World Cup should he play in the third tier, following Derby’s relegation last season.

However, the World Cup now being over the possibility has been floated recently that Derby might recall the midfielder.

Derby do not have any immediate plans though to cut short Bielik’s loan spell at Birmingham and he is on course to end the season with the Blues.

The Rams still have the rest of the window to change their mind and recall the Polish star, but they are claimed to be unlikely to do so.

Bielik has impressed for Birmingham, starting all Championship games but one since his debut and playing the full 90 minutes of every match since December.

Birmingham are suggested to be interested in having the player permanently at St. Andrew’s, but for the moment they can at least be content that Derby are not preparing to recall him.