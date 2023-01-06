Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has insisted that midfielder Elliot Anderson will not be loaned out in the January transfer window amidst interest from several sides, including Birmingham City.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder’s future has been under the scanner with suggestions that Newcastle could be open to loaning him out this month.

Several clubs in the Championship have been monitoring Anderson and Birmingham are amongst the teams who are interested in getting their hands on the youngster on loan from Newcastle.

The Scotland Under-21 international has not played much recently but Howe stressed that is down to several niggles he has been dealing with over the last couple of months.

With Anderson in his best physical shape again, the Newcastle boss ruled out any possibility of loaning the player out in the ongoing January transfer window.

Howe said in a press conference when asked about Anderson: “He’s here and he’s had a number of niggles the last couple of months which has prevented him being involved more.

“He’s back to his best condition and he’s got a valuable role to play.

“I won’t be loaning him out.”

It remains to be seen whether Howe’s stance changes over the next three weeks or so of the winter window and whether Birmingham test his resolve with a loan offer and the prospect of regular Championship football for Anderson.