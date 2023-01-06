Everton are keen to land Anthony Elanga on loan from Manchester United, but any move would need the Red Devils to add to their own attack, according to The Athletic’s Everton Live Room.

Frank Lampard is desperate to add to his final third options during this month’s transfer window and recently failed with a loan bid for Aston Villa’s Danny Ings.

He is interested in raiding Old Trafford to sign Manchester United’s promising Elanga.

The Toffees though are relying on Erik ten Hag adding attacking options this month in order for Elanga to be made available to depart.

Manchester United terminated the contract of Cristiano Ronaldo recently and are already one attacking option down as a result.

Elanga has made 13 appearances in the Premier League for the Red Devils this season so far.

He was an unused substitute in Manchester United’s 2-1 win at Goodison Park in October.

Elanga has appeared in each of Manchester United’s eight Premier League games and the jury is out on whether Ten Hag will sanction his exit before the transfer window slams shut later this month.